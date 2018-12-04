TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. said on Tuesday that it will cut its workforce by 12 percent by 2020, axing 3,200 jobs, as part of a plan to streamline the business and improve operating efficiencies.

The company employs several thousand people, chiefly in legal publishing operations, at a campus in Eagan. There was no immediate word how many of those employees will be affected by today's announcement.

Thomson Reuters said that it had set a target to reduce its capital expenditure to between 7 percent and 8 percent of revenue in 2020 from 10 percent currently.

The news and information provider also set a target to grow annual sales by 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent by 2020, excluding the impact of any acquisitions.

Thomson Reuters is looking to support organic growth through acquisitions and has set aside $2 billion of the $17 billion proceeds from the Blackstone deal to make purchases.

Shares in Thomson Reuters have risen by nearly 40 percent since May, benefiting from the company buying back $10 billion worth of shares.