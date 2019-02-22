No. 5 Tennessee at No. 13 LSU

Sat.: 11 a.m., ESPN

The Volunteers have a one-game lead on top of the SEC standings over LSU and Kentucky. They could lengthen that advantage over the Tigers with a victory in Baton Rouge, La., especially after LSU lost to Florida.

No. 16 Florida St. at No. 8 North Carolina

Sat.: 2:45 p.m., CBS

The Tar Heels are in a three-way tie for the ACC lead with Duke and Virginia and have momentum after an impressive 16-point victory at Duke. The Seminoles are the hottest team in the league with eight consecutive wins.

TRENDS TO WATCH

Trending up: Ticket prices. Well, specifically, tickets to see Zion Williamson in the Duke-UNC rivalry game in Durham. They were Super Bowl-expensive, with the cheapest available seat at $2,500 and most expensive seat at more than $10,600. And Williamson played ... all of 36 seconds before his knee injury.

Trending down: Odds of Duke winning a national title went from 2-1 to 5-2 after Williamson was hurt. Vegas now has odds on which shoe brand he will wear in the NBA after blowing out the sole of his one of his Nikes during the injury Wednesday. Adidas (5-4 odds) replaced Nike (3-2) as the favorite.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Luke Maye, F, No. Carolina: The 6-8 senior forward was the best player on the floor Wednesday, leading the Tar Heels over Duke with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Maye’s scoring (16.9 to 15.1) and rebounding (10.1 to 9.8) are slightly down from last season, but he’s the leader of a more balanced and dangerous team.