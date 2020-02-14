Movies opening Friday

Beanpole (not rated) Two young women rebuild their lives among the ruins of Leningrad in 1945.

The Call of the Wild (PG) A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. With Harrison Ford.

The Lodge (R) Strange and frightening events threaten a woman and her future stepchildren at a snowed-in lodge.

Olympic Dreams (PG-13) A cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor after competition ends.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (R) On an isolated island at the end of the 18th century, a female artist is obliged to paint a wedding portrait.