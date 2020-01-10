Movies opening Friday

Bad Boys for Life (R) The Bad Boys (Will Smith and Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride.

Dolittle (PG) A doctor (Robert Downey Jr.) discovers that he can talk to animals.

I Lost My Body (not rated) A severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.

Les Miserábles (R) A provincial cop moves to Paris to join the Anti-Crime Brigade of Montfermeil, discovering a teeming underworld.

Troop Zero (PG) In rural 1970s Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space.