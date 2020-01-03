Movies opening Friday

Invisible Life (R) Two sisters each mistakenly believe the other is living out her dreams half a world away.

Just Mercy (PG-13) Civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned prisoner (Jamie Foxx).

Like a Boss (R) Two friends with different ideals start a beauty company. With Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish.

1917 (R) Two British soldiers during World War I are given an impossible mission. Directed by Sam Mendes.

The Song of Names (PG-13) Several years after his childhood friend disappears, an Englishman travels throughout Europe to find him.

Underwater (PG-13) Aquatic researchers scramble for safety after an earthquake devastates their underground laboratory.