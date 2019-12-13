Bombshell (R) A group of women decides to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network.

Cats (PG) A tribe of cats decides once a year which one among them will come back to new life.

A Hidden Life (PG-13) Austrian conscientious objector Franz Jägerstätter refuses to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG-13) The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.