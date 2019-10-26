Movies opening Friday

By the Grace of God (not rated) Three men, friends from childhood, question their lives and relationships.

Cyrano, My Love (R) Desperate playwright Edmond Rostand embarks on his greatest work.

Harriet (PG-13) The story of Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo) as she escapes from slavery to become an American hero.

JoJo Rabbit (PG-13) A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Motherless Brooklyn (R) A lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome (Edward Norton) tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend (Bruce Willis).

Terminator: Dark Fate (R) Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future.