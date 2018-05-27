Choral covers

It's Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" as you have never heard it before, courtesy of the annual "Covers" concert by Cantus. The eight-man vocal group will perform the complete 1977 album, plus songs by Destiny's Child, Queen and Daft Punk. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., ends June 8; Cowles Center, Mpls.; $27-$37, 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org)

Litton at his best

William Walton's "Belshazzar's Feast" is one of the most dramatic pieces in English choral music, telling the story of the Old Testament king who literally saw the writing on the wall. Minnesota Orchestra teams up with Minnesota Chorale for a performance led by former Sommerfest artistic director Andrew Litton, an outstanding Walton conductor. Baritone Christopher Maltman adds star quality as the soloist. Also featured are two of Litton's favorites by Leonard Bernstein: "Chichester Psalms" and "Fancy Free." (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$96, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Classical guitarathon

The Minnesota Guitar Society wraps up its season with a Classical Guitarathon, promising a feast of six-string excitement for Twin Cities guitar enthusiasts. Featured artists are Ben Gateno, Milena Petkovic, the MacPhail Guitar Quartet, Christopher Becknell, David Crittenden and the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet. (8 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $10-$25, 612-677-1151 or mnguitar.org)

Fanny and Felix

Too bad it was virtually impossible to become a successful woman composer in the 19th century. Otherwise, the highly gifted Fanny Mendelssohn might easily have become as well-known as her brother Felix. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra plays music by both siblings, including Fanny's Piano Trio and Felix's String Quartet No. 6. Associate concertmaster Ruggero Allifranchini leads a program that also includes Brahms' beloved Clarinet Quintet. (8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Center for the Performing Arts at St. Paul Academy and Summit School, St. Paul; $15, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

A cozy orchestra concert

This Minnesota Orchestra chamber music concert pairs Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 4 with Dvořák's String Quintet No. 2, which adds a double bass to the standard string quartet lineup. Concertmaster Erin Keefe leads the Dvořák, with a total of eight soloists participating. (2 p.m. Sun., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$32, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

TERRY BLAIN