First term Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is set to publish a memoir this May.

The Minneapolis Democrat sold the book, titled “This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to congresswoman,” to a HarperCollins imprint last year, shortly after her historic election 2018 as one of the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress. On Tuesday, the publisher announced a May 26 release date for the book, which features a Rembrantesque portrait of Omar wearing a white hijab against a black background and gold text.

“I’m excited to announce my memoir ... A multidimensional story of my hopes, aspirations, disappointments, failures, successes, sacrifices, surprises, and unshakable faith in the promise of America,” Omar tweeted Tuesday.

Omar’s political rise and personal life have generated intense attention since she became the first Somali-American elected to Congress. Her politics and barrier-breaking win have made the freshman Democrat an icon of the progressive left and a lightning rod for attacks from the right, including from President Donald Trump. Omar also has faced criticism over remarks criticizing Israel, compounded by lingering questions about her recent divorce and marital history.

Tuesday’s release didn’t detail how those issues will be addressed in the book. A description released by HarperCollins describes the 288-page manuscript as an “inspiring coming of age story of a refugee” and an “intimate and rousing memoir” by a “progressive trailblazer.”

The book was written with Rebecca Paley, a New York Times bestselling author who worked on memoirs published by numerous celebrities, including actress Leah Remini, Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard and model Ashley Graham. Financial details of the book deal have not been disclosed.