Ireland’s secret cliffs

The Cliffs of Moher are a spectacular site in Ireland, attracting more than 1.5 million visitors in 2017. But the Slieve League Cliffs beat the Cliffs of Moher when it comes to a “wow” effect: These ancient cliffs, once a sacred Christian pilgrimage site, tower almost 2,000 feet above sea level — nearly three times higher than Moher. Yet few foreign travelers make the trip. Those who do come are likely to spot an abundance of wildlife, including dolphins, whales, seals, sheep herds, razorbills, geese and more. There are walking paths catering to everyone from fitness fanatics to those who are there just for the views. “The Cliffs of Moher are for tourists,” says Siobhan Byrne Learat of the Adams & Butler tour company. “Slieve League is for the traveler in on what the Irish consider to be their best-kept secret.” They’re about a four-hour drive northwest of Dublin, in County Donegal.

Minnesota to Sarasota, and the Bahamas

Sun Country Airlines has announced two new seasonal nonstop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul: Sarasota, Fla., and Nassau, Bahamas. The Eagan-based airline will fly the routes during its peak winter season. It will be the first time Minnesotans have had nonstop access to Sarasota since 2004. The twice-weekly route from MSP to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin Dec. 20. Sun Country will face competition from behemoth Delta Air Lines on the Nassau route, beginning Dec. 21. The small airline will only operate this flight once a week on Saturdays — the same day as Delta. The routes reflect Sun Country’s new strategy of flying to more destinations during high-demand seasons for leisure travelers, but at lower frequencies. Brian Ryks of the Metropolitan Airports Commission said the new flights bring MSP’s total nonstop destinations to 168.

“Us” is coming to the Universal parks in California and Florida.

Universal gets ‘Us’

Horror fans looking for a new Halloween adventure will be happy to learn that “Us” is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. Themed after Jordan Peele’s blockbuster horror film, the Us mazes will feature the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels below America. Guests will discover the ominous uprising of “The Tethered,” giving horror fans the chance to live a nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy. Visitors start their journey in 1986 as Adelaide Wilson innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse and meets her tethered doppel­gänger. The story then shifts to present day and guests are thrust into chaos as the Tethered emerge to murder their privileged doubles. Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 6 in Orlando and on Sept. 13 in Hollywood.

‘Gramping’ vacations

Family life is busy. The remedy: “skip-gen” or “gramping” vacations. Parents get a break and grandparents and grandkids get to know each other without the filter of Mom or Dad. Take the opportunity to share your experiences and knowledge with your grandkids. Are you a World War II veteran? Did you grow up inspired by jazz or classical music? Did the ethnic or rural neighborhood of your youth influence who you are today? Visit a war memorial, take in a concert or visit the old stamping grounds. It will mean more to hear a bit of history from someone who has been there than what they’ll find in schoolbooks. And, remember, you are part of their history (grandparentrips.com).

