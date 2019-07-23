Definition: The state of mind in the middle of the summer that denies the existence of back-to-school sales, the looming State Fair, the inevitable first turn of the leaves.
Sample usage: “I got a letter offering 10% off on a furnace tuneup, but right now I’m in complete Julial that I will ever even need a furnace anymore.”
Related word: Septeptance, the state you hit after Julial no longer works.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we’ve dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Miss America pageant leaving Atlantic City for Connecticut
The Miss America pageant is leaving one casino town for another.
National
Agreement affirms North Carolina transgender restroom rights
A federal judge approved a legal settlement Tuesday affirming transgender people's right to use restrooms matching their gender identity in many North Carolina public buildings.
TV & Media
3 charged in violent Disneyland fight caught on video
Two men and a woman face multiple criminal charges after a family's fight at Disneyland turned violent and was recorded on video.
TV & Media
Nancy O'Dell looks back at weathering the infamous Trump tape: 'It was bizarre'
Nancy O'Dell revisits Hollywood scandals in Reelz special.
Variety
Charges dismissed again in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
For the second time, a Philadelphia judge dismissed all charges Tuesday against an Amtrak engineer in a high-speed derailment in Philadelphia that killed eight and injured about 200 people.