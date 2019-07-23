Definition: The state of mind in the middle of the summer that denies the existence of back-to-school sales, the looming State Fair, the inevitable first turn of the leaves.

Sample usage: “I got a letter offering 10% off on a furnace tuneup, but right now I’m in complete Julial that I will ever even need a furnace anymore.”

Related word: Septeptance, the state you hit after Julial no longer works.

JAMES LILEKS

