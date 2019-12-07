VIKINGS ROOKIE CLASS

Kris Boyd, CB, Texas: One of four seventh-round picks, has played 12 games on special teams.

Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: First-round pick has played every snap at center.

Austin Cutting, LS, Air Force: Seventh-rounder fulfilling service obligations while playing this season.

Alexander Hollins, WR, Northern Illinois: Free-agent signee promoted from the practice squad for his first NFL game in Seattle.

Bisi Johnson, WR, Colorado State: Seventh-round pick has moved into a starting role (25 catches) with Adam Thielen out

Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State: Third-round pick has played in every game (418 rushing yards) as Dalvin Cook’s backup.

Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma: Fourth-round pick, active for only one game, vs. the Giants.

Cameron Smith, LB, USC: Fifth-round pick played in two games after practice squad promotion, survived waivers after that.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama: Second-round pick has 28 catches as Kyle Rudolph’s backup.

Oli Udoh, T, Elon: Sixth-rounder is on the active roster but hasn’t played in a game yet.

Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas: First of three sixth-round picks has been active for the past three games.

Practice squad: Rookies include seventh-round pick WR Dillon Mitchell and free-agent signings WR Davion Davis, TE Brandon Dillon, CB Mark Fields, DE Stacy Keely, C John Keenoy and CB Nate Meadors. Another sixth-round pick, S Marcus Epps, was claimed off waivers by the Eagles last month.