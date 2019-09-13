Time to curl up with ten of the best television shows this fall.



‘Country Music’

Ken Burns offers plenty of foot-stomping moments in this 16-hour opus, which focuses on the period between the birth of the “Grand Ole Opry” and Garth Brooks selling out stadiums. But America’s history professor makes sure to sneak in tales aimed at your achy-breaky heart, most notably the rise and fall (and rise again) of Johnny Cash. (7 p.m. Sept. 15-18 & 22-25, TPT, Ch. 2)

‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’

Women and minorities have had few opportunities in late-night TV, which makes this new weeknight talker somewhat of a milestone. The YouTube star may not be inheriting the most coveted time slot, but the sleepy shift should allow her to experiment — and grow. (Premieres 12:35 a.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11)

‘Stumptown’

Dex Parios is TV’s sassiest and sexiest new detective in this Portland-set series that rips more than a few passages from Elmore Leonard novels. “How I Met Your Mother” star Cobie Smulders delivers both the one-liners and swift kicks with ease. (Premieres 9 p.m. Sept. 25, KSTP, Ch. 5)

‘Evil’

Those waiting for another peek into “The X-Files” might be better off getting acquainted with criminal psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who gets her mind blown when she’s recruited by a team investigating the supernatural. (Premieres 9 p.m. Sept. 26, WCCO, Ch. 4)

‘The Politician’

Ryan Murphy, who made being a teenager seem tolerable in “Glee,” returns to the high school halls for his first Netflix series. But this dark comedy may as well be titled “Glum,” with a class of characters moping their way toward college. The grown-ups, who include Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bette Midler, have all the fun. (Sept. 27, Netflix)

‘Transparent’

The Golden Globe-winning comedy wraps up without a full season — or the participation of star Jeffrey Tambor, who departed after being accused of sexual harassment. Creator Jill Soloway has chosen to say goodbye with a full-out musical. (Sept. 27, Amazon Prime)

‘Patsy & Loretta’

If Burns’ docuseries doesn’t convince you to invest in a pair of cowboy boots, this biopic may do the trick. Megan Hilty plays Patsy Cline, who mentors an up-and-comer named Loretta Lynn (Jessie Mueller). Executive producers include family members of the two legends. (Premieres 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Lifetime)

‘The Morning Show’

Steve Carell (!), Reese Witherspoon (!!) and Jennifer Aniston (!!!) hope to make Apple TV a major player in the original-content biz by starring in this new dramedy about journalists more inspired by “All About Eve” than “All the President’s Men.” (Date to be announced, Apple TV)

‘The Mandalorian’

Disney’s new streaming service will have the force on its side when it launches with the first live-action series set in the “Star Wars” universe. Nick Nolte and Giancarlo Esposito are among those wielding lightsabers for this adventure set shortly after “Return of the Jedi.” (Nov. 12, Disney+)

‘The Crown’

Claire Foy abdicates the throne to recent Oscar winner Olivia Colman in a third season that focuses on the 1960s reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The decolonization of Africa, the Apollo 11 moon landing and the education of Prince Charles are all on the royal docket. (Nov. 17, Netflix)