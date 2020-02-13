We enjoyed tent camping as a young family but found the campgrounds getting too noisy and crowded for our liking.

A search took place over a few years. Finally, by chance, a remote, wooded property came to our attention before any “for sale” signs went up. It was in an undeveloped parcel in the woods of Aitkin County.

A main interest to us was that this country area on a gravel township road had a pond, excavated in 1976. It was dug out for its sand, which was used for the nearby highway project. During the dig, workers hit several underground springs for which they had to pump continuously until the project’s end. Afterward, the hole filled up to its natural water table level.

We bought the property in 1982, and camped next to the pond until 1986, when we decided to build a cabin. We soon learned of a two-story A-frame cabin model for sale by a house-moving company. We then agreed on its purchase and its move from the metro 100-plus miles north to Aitkin County. We had to plot the route of transfer to accommodate a 24-by-24-by-24 building. We prepared a foundation, and the building was delivered to a spot next to the swimming pond. To this day we are the only cabin on the township road with no access to electricity. But we have a big deck, a nice holding-tank outhouse, a million stars, abundant wildlife and a peaceful campfire setting. Our family has grown — now grandchildren add character and wonder. Snowshoeing, snowmobiling, hunting and just long walks takes one’s mind off the civilized world we live in today.

Tom Losinski, Plymouth