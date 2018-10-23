The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about the Minnesota attorney general's race are below. In addition to the DFL and GOP candidates in the race, Noah Johnson is running as the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
If the 2018 special election for U.S. senator were held today, would you vote for...?
|Keith Ellison
(DFL)
|Doug Wardlow
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|36%
|43%
|5%
|16%
|Keith
Ellison
|Doug
Wardlow
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|33%
|49%
|5%
|13%
|Women
|39
|38
|5
|18
|Democrats
|76
|3
|1
|20
|Republicans
|3
|86
|2
|9
|Independents / other
|21
|47
|14
|18
|18-34
|48
|37
|3
|12
|35-49
|33
|43
|6
|18
|50-64
|36
|45
|7
|12
|65+
|31
|46
|4
|19
|Under $50,000
|42
|35
|5
|18
|$50,000 and over
|33
|48
|5
|14
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|50
|29
|4
|17
|Metro Suburbs
|27
|51
|5
|17
|Southern Minn.
|36
|49
|3
|12
|Northern Minn.
|30
|48
|9
|13
|Keith Ellison
(DFL)
|Doug Wardlow
(Republican)
|Other
|Undecided
|41%
|36%
|5%
|18%
|Keith
Ellison
|Doug
Wardlow
|Other
|Undecided
|Men
|36%
|43%
|6%
|15%
|Women
|46
|30
|3
|21
|Democrats
|85
|0
|4
|11
|Republicans
|2
|80
|2
|16
|Independents / other
|27
|36
|8
|29
|18-34
|62
|16
|5
|17
|35-49
|36
|37
|5
|22
|50-64
|35
|40
|5
|20
|65+
|38
|45
|3
|14
|Under $50,000
|37
|38
|5
|20
|$50,000 and over
|40
|38
|4
|18
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|52
|29
|4
|15
|Metro Suburbs
|35
|40
|5
|20
|Southern Minn.
|36
|36
|5
|23
|Northern Minn.
|36
|44
|5
|15
Do you recognize the name ______? (IF YES) Do you have a favorable, unfavorable or neutral opinion of ______?
|Keith Ellison
|Doug Wardlow
|Recognize Favorable
|23%
|13%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|35
|8
|Recognize Neutral
|24
|23
|Don't Recognize
|18
|56
|Keith Ellison
|Doug Wardlow
|Recognize Favorable
|20%
|8%
|Recognize Unfavorable
|31
|5
|Recognize Neutral
|29
|18
|Don't Recognize
|20
|69
The ex-girlfriend of Keith Ellison, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, has alleged that he committed an act of domestic violence against her. Do you believe her allegation, or not?
|Yes, believe
|No, don't
|Not sure
|30%
|21%
|49%
|Yes, believe
|No, don't
|Not sure
|Men
|36%
|20%
|44%
|Women
|25
|22
|53
|Democrats
|13
|31
|56
|Republicans
|48
|14
|38
|Independents / other
|33
|16
|51
|18-34
|28
|21
|51
|35-49
|27
|21
|52
|50-64
|33
|18
|49
|65+
|32
|25
|43
|Under $50,000
|28
|25
|47
|$50,000 and over
|33
|19
|48
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|24
|25
|51
|Metro Suburbs
|36
|20
|44
|Southern Minn.
|29
|22
|49
|Northern Minn.
|33
|14
|53
|Yes, believe
|No, don't
|Not sure
|21%
|22%
|57%
|Yes, believe
|No, don't
|Not sure
|Men
|25%
|19%
|56%
|Women
|18
|24
|58
|Democrats
|5
|30
|65
|Republicans
|42
|15
|43
|Independents / other
|20
|19
|61
|18-34
|15
|24
|61
|35-49
|20
|19
|61
|50-64
|21
|21
|58
|65+
|27
|24
|49
|Under $50,000
|19
|23
|58
|$50,000 and over
|22
|22
|56
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|16
|27
|57
|Metro Suburbs
|24
|19
|57
|Southern Minn.
|16
|24
|60
|Northern Minn.
|32
|14
|54
About the poll
This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|306
|(38%)
|Republican
|265
|(33%)
|Independent/Other
|229
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|210
|(26%)
|50-64
|237
|(30%)
|65+
|210
|(26%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|384
|(48%)
|Female
|416
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|106
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|119
|(15%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|131
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|129
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|140
|(18%)
|Refused
|175
|(22%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minnesota
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|479
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|321
|(40%)
