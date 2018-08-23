We’re about 10-15 years removed from the peak of the intense bobblehead craze during which fans would line up outside stadiums for hours (or days) to get their hands on the must-have items.

But that’s not to say the dolls are no longer popular or relevant.

If they weren’t popular, would there be a National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, founded a couple years ago and headquartered in Milwaukee?

And if they weren’t relevant, would that very same Hall of Fame have released a bobblehead of January’s Minneapolis Miracle hookup between Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs?

Those answers are obviously “no,” as a result you can purchase a limited edition (1,000 of them at $60 apiece) bobblehead of that very description produced by FOCO. Per the news release:

“The Minneapolis Miracle was one of those plays that gives a sports fan chills and that you remember forever,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “As soon as Diggs crossed the goal line and after seeing the euphoria at U.S. Bank Stadium, we knew a bobblehead would be a perfect opportunity to commemorate the play forever. This is one of those bobbleheads that fans will hand down to their kids when they tell them about the amazing game.”

The initial production batch of 180 bobbleheads sold out, but orders are being taken for the remaining 820 with delivery by December.

As for the artwork, I’d say they captured Keenum’s appearance pretty well and definitely put Diggs in the right pose, though I’m not sure they quite captured the spirit of Diggs’ face.