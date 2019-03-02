The Jacksons spent much of the past week criticizing an upcoming documentary that contains the strongest allegations to date that Michael Jackson was a child abuser.

But the group may have shown their most heart-felt support for their late brother Friday by covering two of his hits -- "Rock With You" and "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" -- during their upbeat performance at Treasure Island Resort and Casino, one of only two concerts scheduled so far this year in the United States.

After the show, Tito Jackson said the group has no plans to stop singing their brother's songs, despite Sunday's premiere of "Leaving Neverland," HBO's devastating new film that focuses on two men who allege Michael Jackson routinely abused them when they were children.

"We're all about bringing people together with our music," Marlon Jackson said backstage.

The group, which performed without an ailing Jermaine, said that while none of them plan to watch the movie, they urge fans to do thorough research before making any judgments.

"Check the facts," Tito Jackson said.

The group, sharing a bill with The Commodores, also dug into The Jackson 5 catalog, tackling everything from "I'll Be There" to "Blame It On the Boogie."

The Commodores gave a shout-out to Michael Jackson during their performance of "Night Shift," a song that pays tribute to artists who have passed away.