Made in Minnesota: our greatest basketball team

Elected Players
Starters
Kevin
Garnett
Kevin
McHale
Lindsay
Whalen
George
Mikan
Elgin
Baylor
Maya
Moore
Coach
Flip
Saunders
Top starter / Team captain
Kevin Garnett
Timberwolves
KG was the Timberwolves for more than a decade, giving them relevancy while becoming one of the most popular players in the NBA. He scored 19,201 of his 26,071 points with the team.
Second Starter
Kevin McHale
Gophers
From Hibbing, to the Gophers, to world championships with the Celtics, and back, eventually, to Minnesota, to run the Wolves. Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball to many.
Third Starter
Lindsay Whalen
Lynx & Gophers
The point guard for an All-Minnesota Team… easy answer: Lindsay. You only need the first name.
Fourth Starter
George Mikan
Lakers
The first pro basketball star in the state, Mikan was the first NBA player to score more than 10,000 points and was named the greatest player of the first half of the century.
Final Starter
Elgin Baylor
Lakers
He played only the first two of his 14 Hall-of-Fame seasons in Minnesota, but even as the Lakers moved to L.A. Minnesotans remembered his greatness. Considered one of the all-time greats.
Sixth player
Maya Moore
Lynx
She may be taking this season off, but Moore ranks among the greatest women’s basketball history. She’s won titles at every level.
Coach
Flip Saunders
Timberwolves
Flip, the father of current coach Ryan Saunders, directed the most successful seasons in franchise history, peaking with the 2004 Western Conference finals. Saunders died in October 2015.