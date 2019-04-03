Elected Players

Starters
Kevin
Garnett
Kevin
McHale
Lindsay
Whalen
George
Mikan
Elgin
Baylor
Maya
Moore
Coach
Flip
Saunders
starter Kevin Garnett
starter Kevin McHale
starter Lindsay Whalen
starter George Mikan
starter Elgin Baylor
starter Maya Moore
coach Flip Saunders

Top starter / Team captain

Kevin Garnett

Timberwolves

KG was the Timberwolves for more than a decade, giving them relevancy while becoming one of the most popular players in the NBA. He scored 19,201 of his 26,071 points with the team.

Second Starter

Kevin McHale

Gophers

From Hibbing, to the Gophers, to world championships with the Celtics, and back, eventually, to Minnesota, to run the Wolves. Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball to many.

Third Starter

Lindsay Whalen

Lynx & Gophers

The point guard for an All-Minnesota Team… easy answer: Lindsay. You only need the first name.

Fourth Starter

George Mikan

Lakers

The first pro basketball star in the state, Mikan was the first NBA player to score more than 10,000 points and was named the greatest player of the first half of the century.

Final Starter

Elgin Baylor

Lakers

He played only the first two of his 14 Hall-of-Fame seasons in Minnesota, but even as the Lakers moved to L.A. Minnesotans remembered his greatness. Considered one of the all-time greats.

Sixth player

Maya Moore

Lynx

She may be taking this season off, but Moore ranks among the greatest women’s basketball history. She’s won titles at every level.

Coach

Flip Saunders

Timberwolves

Flip, the father of current coach Ryan Saunders, directed the most successful seasons in franchise history, peaking with the 2004 Western Conference finals. Saunders died in October 2015.

Dream Teams

Greatest Gophers: Introducing your maroon-and-gold dream team

Made in Minnesota: our greatest basketball team