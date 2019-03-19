A man who entered a Minneapolis bank branch and said he wanted $10,000 soon landed in police custody, but not for long.

The encounter at the counter of a U.S. Bank on West Broadway occurred midday Monday, said police spokesman John Elder.

The man told a teller, “ ‘I want $10,000,’ ” Elder said.

The teller said she was unsure whether the branch had $10,000 on hand and asked for the man’s identification, the spokesman said. But he gave her an ID that was not his.

A branch manager was filled in, and he pushed a button alerting law enforcement to an attempted robbery.

Police arrived, apprehended the man but later released him without charges because he never connected his monetary request to an actual threat, Elder said.