Zac Brown Band: On 2017’s “Welcome Home,” ZBB returned to its mellow soft rock of the ’70s sound. That’s reinforced on the recent singles “Roots” and “My Old Man.” There’s also a taste of ZBB’s breezy beach music in “Start Over.” These are not songs built for stadiums, but this bestselling country group always spices its “Chicken Fried” comfort menu with classic rock covers. Opening is OneRepublic, pop hitmakers behind “Apologize” and “Counting Stars.” (7 p.m. Fri. Target Field, Mpls. $36 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: Whether they were cheap-shotting each other, doing solo comedy or offering their own brand of music (Martin does bluegrass, Short does pop), these pals were a laugh-a-minute last year at the Orpheum. With the tour carrying on longer than expected, Martin and Martin promise about 50 percent new material. (8 p.m. Fri. Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, $55 and up)

Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Festival: Minnesota’s Becky Buller is tied for the most nominations — six — in this year’s International Bluegrass Music Awards. She’s vying, among others, for fiddler, female vocalist and song of the year. Buller is the featured attraction at the annual hoedown, with three performances. Other musicians include Chris Jones and the Night Drivers; Edgar Loudermilk Band; and Bob Bovee and Pop Wagner. (Fri.-Sun., El Rancho Manana, Richmond, Minn. $95-$115 for four-day pass, minnesotabluegrass.org)

Irish Fair of Minnesota: Familiar names in traditional and nontraditional Celtic music dot this year’s schedule, including Gaelic Storm on Friday, Altan on Saturday and Sunday, and locals the Wild Colonial Bhoys and Tim Malloys through the weekend. Also look for relative newbies We Banjo 3 on Saturday and Doolin’ on Sunday. (Fri.-Sun., Harriet Island, St. Paul, free.)

Obsession: If several high-profile hair bands of the ’80s are still on tour, isn’t it time for the Twin Cities’ own big-hair boys to reunite? Obsession, featuring singer Neal Sundet and guitarist Jeff Loven, are back — for at least one night — to celebrate a new live album that was recorded in 1983. Of course, the CD features Obsession’s regional hit, “If The Good Die Young (We Will Live Forever).” Via opens. (8 p.m. Fri. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul, $18-$23.)

Bobby Lyle: The well-traveled Minneapolis-reared keyboardist, whose resume includes stints with Young Holt Limited, Al Jarreau and Bette Midler, is getting funky this time around. He’ll be joined by saxophonist Danny Kusz, guitarist Joe Elliott, bassist Billy Peterson and drummer Patrick Williams. (7:30p.m. Fri.-Sat. Crooners, $25-$30.)

Marc Cohn: The raspy-voiced, Grammy-winning piano man of “Walking in Memphis” fame returns to the zoo, where he has been the most frequent performer in the 26 years of concerts there. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Minnesota Zoo, $52-$64.50)

Punch Brothers: Have you forgotten about Chris Thile’s other job? Indeed, the host of public radio’s “Live From Here” is a gigging musician. His main band, the Punch Brothers, returns, promoting this summer’s album, “All Shore,” a nine-selection suite about modern relationships. This is a more restrained and subtle outing, with some virtuosic picking and Thile’s love of hip-hop (“The Angel of Doubt”) on display. Madison Cunningham opens. (7 p.m. Sat. Palace, $30-$50)

Kid Rock.

Kid Rock: Despite his T-shirts that lewdly mocked our state’s popular vote — or maybe because of them — the Detroit rocker is still popular in Minnesota. He’s the first sold-out show on the books at our new, 16,000-person amphitheater. It’s part of a summer tour he proudly dubbed the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza, featuring lots of pyro, songs from last year’s album “Sweet Southern Sugar” and the Twin Cities’ own Shannon Curfman again as part of the band. Plan on traffic ahead of the jams. (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Resort & Casino Amphitheater, Welch, $80-plus resale tickets via Ticketmaster.com.)

Pizza Lucé Block Party: Downtown Minneapolis’ biggest free live music bash is once again as diverse and meaty as the toppings on its host eatery’s Maximus pizza. Poliça comes off a short hiatus to top out the lineup alongside a still-rare appearance by the Doomtree offshoot quartet Shredders, anchored by rappers Sims and P.O.S. Also in the mix are roaring minimalist punk darlings Kitten Forever and the Birthday Suits, innovative and buzzing electro-rappers Ness Nite and Dizzy Fae, plus the Rope, Circus of the West, the Gentleman’s Anti-Temperance League and the Prizefighters. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat., 119 N. 4th St., Mpls., free, blockparty.pizzaluce.com.)

Sunny Sweeney: If you think they don’t make honky tonkin’ hurtin’ songs like they used to, then check out this 40-ish Texas twanger. Last year’s “Trophy” was another winning album, highlighted by “Pass the Pain,” “I Feel Like Hank Williams Tonight” and the title track. (9:30 p.m. Sat. Cabooze, $20-$100)

Mavericks: America’s greatest dance band is always a treat whether playing originals in various pre-Beatles and Tex-Mex styles or doing covers of Neil Young, Prince, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Chuck Berry or whoever. The versatile Raul Malo is one of popular music’s greatest singers, with the ability to go over the top like Roy Orbison or croon like James Taylor. Highly recommended. (7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota Zoo, $52-$64.50)

Reba McEntire: Don’t let last year’s gospel album “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” deter you. This veteran star of TV, Broadway and the Grand Ole Opry still focuses on her country classics in concert: “Is There Life Out There,” “Whoever’s in New England” and “Does He Love You.” (8 p.m. Sat. Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater, $49-$199)

Drake.

Drake: He’s having a huge year, which should only add to the grandiosity that Drake always seems to offer in his hi-fi arena productions. His latest outing — delayed by two weeks to meet “high expectations” — is dubbed the Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour after his real name (Aubrey Drake Graham) and his ubiquitous openers Migos, who owe Twin Cities fans after showing up late and getting cut off at Soundset in May. St Paul is only the second tour stop, so all we can know to expect is a center-stage configuration and ample songs off Drake’s massive — and massively egocentric — new album, “Scorpion,” whose chart-topping singles so far include “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “Nonstop.” (7 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $70-$195, Ticketmaster.com.

Sam Smith: There isn’t a more emotionally open pop singer than this Grammy-grabbing and Oscar-winning crooner. Having graduated to arenas behind his 2017 sophomore album, the 26-year-old British balladeer will luxuriate in his sad and yearning songs, including the career-defining “Stay with Me” and the very good “Too Good at Goodbyes.” The staging has been described as “stunningly creative,” helping to diversify a production that may lack musical diversity. Beth Ditto opens. (8 p.m. Tue. Xcel Energy Center, $27 and up)

Rod Stewart: Do ya think he’s still sexy? At age 73? He’s still got the rooster hairdo, raspy voice and bon vivant spirit. He’s also got a new album, “Blood Red Roses,” coming Sept. 28, but he’s also got all kinds of oldies including “Maggie May” and “Stay with Me” to deliver. (We hear he’s skipping the standards on this tour.) Opening is the always colorful and delightfully kooky Cyndi Lauper, who still wants to have fun whether revisiting her hits or dueting with Stewart. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, $32 and up)

Prairie Fire Lady Choir: The women’s a cappella choir with the fun, modern edge — singing everything from Prince to Leonard Cohen to Bikini Kill — continues to finds fun places to get out into the community, now including this cozy, new amphitheater tucked away in a Richfield park. (6:30 p.m. Wed., Lyndale Garden Center & Amphitheater, 6398 Lyndale Av. S., free.)