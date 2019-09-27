Ten Minnesota schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their students’ achievement and progress in narrowing achievement gaps.

The schools are among 312 public and 50 private schools nationwide named this year as Blue Ribbon Schools. Nine of the 10 Minnesota schools were recognized as “Exemplary High Performing Schools,” which means their students have some of the highest test scores in the state. One school, Montevideo Middle School in Montevideo, was recognized as an “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School,” because it was among the top schools in its progress of closing gaps between different student groups.

The schools recognized for overall performance were Aspen Academy in Savage; Hancock Public School in Hancock; Hills-Beaver Creek Elementary School in Beaver Creek; Lincoln Elementary School in Alexandria; Lincoln Elementary School in White Bear Lake; Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Edina; TCU Lonsdale Elementary School in Lonsdale; Trinity School at River Ridge in Eagan; and Wayzata West Middle School in Wayzata.

In a statement, Gov. Tim Walz said the schools “are going above and beyond to give Minnesota students a world-class education.”

“We will continue learning from one another to make progress and provide every single child in Minnesota with that same extraordinary education, regardless of race or ZIP code,” he said.

Representatives from all of the schools recognized this year are invited to events in Washington, D.C. in mid-November, where they’ll be recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.