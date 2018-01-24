Three teenagers arrested in the armed robbery of a University of Minnesota student on campus this week were released from jail Wednesday with no charges filed.

The 18- and 19-year-old men, both from Minneapolis, left the Hennepin County jail with the passing of 36 hours after their arrest without criminal complaints being filed. A teenager under 18 also was released from juvenile detention, according to university police.

Chuck Laszewski, spokesman for the county attorney’s office said, there are no charges “for the moment. ... It still is under investigation.” Police released the names of the adult suspects, but the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The 27-year-old student was robbed about 9:35 a.m. Monday on a sidewalk outside Hanson Hall, which is part of the U’s Carlson School of Management on the West Bank campus, according to the university. U Police Chief Matthew Clark said the woman was not injured.

One suspect “used a semiautomatic handgun to threaten the victim” and took her purse and cellphone, a statement from the school read. The gunman fled in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, the statement added.

A few hours later, police traced the phone and located the suspects about a mile south in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue S. and arrested them, according to police dispatch audio. A gun was in the car, the officer said.

The holdup occurred on the sidewalk at S. 4th Street and 20th Avenue S., according to the dispatch audio.