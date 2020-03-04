Relatives grieving the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy outside a Target store last week in Savage are remembering him as a kind and independent teenager who loved the many things that kids his age do.

Samuel A. Keezer, of Burnsville, was shot in the head Friday and down in the parking lot of the store on Hwy. 13 and died two days later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Three people from Prior Lake, a couple in their 40s and their 16-year-old son, were arrested near their home on Sue Ann Lane in connection with Keezer’s death, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Charges have yet to be filed, and the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting.

“Sam had a kind heart and a beautiful soul,” read Keezer’s online obituary. “Sam was independent, confident, funny, and fearless. He loved listening to music, gaming, playing basketball, scary movies, YouTube, clothes, shoes, and his dog, Fred.”