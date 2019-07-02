A young woman left a disabled vehicle and was run over by a car after dark on a far northern Minnesota highway while walking for help, authorities said.

Kimburly L. Loycano, 18, of International Falls, was hit 5 miles north of Littlefork on Hwy. 71 about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol said Monday.

Loycano and at least one other person started walking south on the highway toward a nearby home, the patrol said. At some point, she tried to flag down another vehicle and was hit by a car heading in the same direction, the patrol added.

The car’s driver, 38-year-old Steven W. Cassibo, was not hurt. The patrol said he had on his seat belt and was not under the influence of alcohol.