A teenager driving a compact car collided with a semitrailer truck at a snowy intersection in southern Minnesota and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Monday northwest of Albert Lea at Hwy. 13 and County Road 14, the State Patrol said.

The car's driver was identified as Grace E. Zimmerman, 16, of nearby Alden.

The semi was heading north on Hwy. 13 and had the right of way when it collided with the car as it was eastbound on County Road 14, according to the patrol. The truck driver, 57-year-old Daniel J. Petracek, of Waseca, Minn., was uninjured.

Zimmerman attended Albert Lea High School and was a member of the varsity dance team.

"I just love the picture of Grace dancing among the angels in heaven," wrote Colleen Peterson on a GoFundMe web page she created on behalf of the family. "She was always dancing."