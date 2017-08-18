Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. (Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

We can all agree, can’t we, that Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is impossible not to like. His optimism is infectious and that can-do attitude of his is a little syrupy but refreshingly believable.

So upon learning that Bridgewater’s girlfriend, Erika Cardona, has written a children’s book series loosely inspired by Bridgewater’s life entitled, “Little Bear Teddy: Big Dream Come True,” everything about it felt right.

The book is described this way on the author’s website:

“A fictional book series that children of all ages can relate to. The series touches on real life events and values. Little Bear Teddy has four core values: Determination, Teamwork, Honesty and Kindness.”

In a world of uncertainty, our children could use words of affirmation and encouragement.

Cardona, who has a degree in Early Childhood Education, knows this as well as anyone. It’s a genius idea — marrying her interest and passion for children with Bridgewater’s life example — to create a children’s book series.

Much like grown-up Teddy, ‘Little Bear Teddy’ “dreams about what he wants to be when he is older. His dream comes trues because he understands that working hard in school is just as important as practicing on the field.”

The books, promoted as ‘Coming Soon,’ do not appear to be immediately available, but the website is taking pre-order purchases for $20. Autographed copies from Bridgewater ($100) and Cardona ($35) carry a steeper price tag.

