TCF Financial Corp. will close branches in 10 Cub Food stores on April 14, leaving them with ATMs amid a decline in demand for full-service bank locations.

The company recently signed a new contract with Supervalu Inc., parent of Cub, to extend its provision of financial services in stores through 2021.

Under the new arrangement, TCF Bank will have a presence in the same 49 stores it now does, though 10 will simply have automated teller machines while the other 39 will continue to be full-service branches with tellers and loan officers.

The move is a reflection of demand for banking services and an assessment of the company’s existing footprint, a spokeswoman said. In most cases, TCF operates a stand-alone branch within three miles of the Cub store that is losing a branch.

As ATMs proliferated and smartphones provided mobile currency, consumers, particularly young adults, tend to visit bank branches less often. And TCF, after creating a new brand identity about a year ago, has also been experimenting with new designs of branches, starting with sites in Dinkytown in Minneapolis and near Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka.

In addition to the 49 Cub stores, TCF operates a branch in a Cash Wise grocery and has 48 traditional branches in stand-alone sites, office buildings, malls or other retail sites.

The ten Cub stores that will lose TCF branches are:

3717 Lexington Ave N, Arden Hills

3245 County Road 10, Brooklyn Center

7555 W. Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

1008 East Hwy. 55, Buffalo

1750 West County Road 42, Burnsville

1020 Diffley Road, Eagan

7435 179th St W, Lakeville

3930 Silver Lake Rd NE, Minneapolis

2100 North Snelling Ave, Roseville

2195 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul