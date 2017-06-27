Target launched this morning its next-day delivery service of household essentials and dry grocery items in select parts of Minnesota.

And it's priced the service, dubbed Target Restock, for a dollar less than a similar program from Amazon called Prime Pantry.

Target's service costs $4.99. Target customers can place orders through its website, selecting from more than 10,000 items as can fit into a box of a certain size. The website shows shoppers as they add item how much room they have left in the box. The box, Target says, is roughly the size of a shopping cart and is limited to 45 pounds.

Target is touting the program as a way to get faster delivery of items in one, instead of several shipments. By enouraging shoppers to buy more items in one shipment, it also helps the Minneapolis-based retailer make shipping online orders more cost effective for the company.

If orders are placed by 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, they will reach customers' doorsteps by the next day. The service is initially only available to holders of Target's Redcard. While customers will not get sale prices or special promotional pricing, they will receive their 5 percent discount for using the Redcard.

By leveraging its network of stores to assemble and ship the packages, Target can get the items to customers faster than Amazon's program.

Amazon's Prime Pantry costs $5.99, but it's free with the selection of five qualifying items. While Prime members usually receive two-day free shipping, Amazon uses ground shipping for pantry orders and says most orders arrive within four business days.

Amazon says allows the company to expand its selection of items that are otherwise cost prohibitive to shop for free individually such as a single box of cereal.