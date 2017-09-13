Target plans to hire 30,000 more people than last year during the holiday season to improve customer service.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will hold hiring events Oct. 13 to 15 at every store for the holiday push.

The jobs range from sales associates to distribution and fulfillment center staff.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year,” said Janna Potts, Target’s chief stores officer, in a statement. “As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts.”

Target has said it will tighten profit margins to make investments in its stores, which also include introducing new brands, lowering prices and introducing new technology.

The company on Tuesday held its annual fall employee meeting, during which executives laid out goals for the holiday season.

People can apply in advance of the October hiring events at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.