Target has another new brand, this time for inexpensive household essentials such as hand soap, cleaners and razors.

Smartly items will range in price from 59 cents to $11.99, with most under $2. They will be available starting Sunday, Oct. 14.

Target has launched over 20 brands in the past few years.

"The introduction of Smartly is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them solutions to make their lives easier," said Mark Trittion, chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Tritton told the Wall Street Journal that Smartly products also will be sold in small quantities, such as a single paper towel roll, and aimed at Gen-Z and millennial shoppers such as college students and 20-somethings.

In that way, the brand is not meant to replace household names such as tide, but research has shown that younger consumers are not as loyal to brands.

Target said it has not skimped on the development process even if the items are inexpensive. For example, designers worked with master perfumers to develop frangrances such as Rain Shower and Lavender for liquid hand soaps and Ocean and Citrus Grove for cleaners.