Target Corp. is getting serious about same-day delivery of groceries and other items with a $550 million cash acquisition of Shipt Inc.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday it will leverage Shipt’s technology and its network of shoppers to bring same-day delivery to about half of its stores by next summer, with a rollout planned to most stores in major markets before the next holiday shopping season.

“We believe we’ll now be able to leap several years ahead, significantly accelerating our nationwide same-day delivery,” John Mulligan, Target’s chief operations officer, told reporters on a media call this morning.

The deal, Target’s largest acquisition in at least a decade, answers many analysts’ questions about how Target will respond to the flurry of deals up the retail world, including the $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon earlier this year and Walmart’s $3 billion deal last year to take over Jet.com.

In August, Target made a smaller acquisition of San Francisco-based technology firm Grand Junction, which also focuses on same-day delivery.

With Shipt, Target is buying the smaller rival of Instacart, one of its partners in the last few years. Target, through Instacart, offered same-day delivery of groceries in the Twin Cities, San Francisco and Chicago. But while Instacart is in more than 100 markets, Target had not expanded the partnership further, providing a hint that it had other plans in mind for same-day delivery.

“We’ve had a great partnership with Instacart over several years, learned a lot along the way,” Mulligan said Wednesday. “Eventually we will have conversations with them about where to go next with them.”

He added that the key differentiator from Target’s perspective was Shipt’s focus on providing a great customer experience.

Shipt, which was founded in 2014, has 270 corporate employees at its headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., and an office in San Francisco. It has been rapidly growing with a network of over 20,000 personal shoppers in more than 72 markets, up from 30 last year. Costco, Kroger, Meijer and Publix are among the retailers for which it delivers.

Shipt will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Target and will continue to run its business independently with plans to expand partnerships with other retailers. The companies said Shipt employees will continue to work from their current offices. Shipt CEO Bill Smith will report to Target’s Mulligan.

Smith said Wednesday that Shipt has already spoken with a number of its existing partners about the deal with Target and received positive feedback about it. He noted that Shipt will not share customer data of other retailers with Target.

“That will stay within the walls of Shipt,” he said.

Executives said the two companies began talks in the middle of the summer. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year and is expected to be modestly accretive to Target’s earnings per share in 2018.

Mulligan said Target was interesting in purchasing Shipt, instead of just using its services, in order to help provide additional resources to Shipt to scale up more quickly. It’s important to Target, he said, that other retailers continue to partner with Shipt in order for it to be more cost effective. While consumers have an appetite for same-day delivery, it has been a challenge for companies to find a way to make it profitable.

“Same-day delivery is an area where scale matters to get to efficiency,” Mulligan said.

Target’s same-day delivery via Shipt will initially focus on grocery, household essentials, home goods and electronics and will expand to other categories over time.

Shipt, whose services are not yet available in the Twin Cities, requires users to buy a $99-a-year membership. It then provides free deliveries of orders of over $35 for orders placed through its app. It charges a $7 fee for orders under that amount.

Target will become an option on Shipt’s app. Plans also are in the works for it to become embedded into Target.com and on Target’s mobile app, but details about fees or memberships have not yet been worked out.

Target has used its acquisition of Grand Junction to expand a test of same-day delivery in Manhattan in which customers can get their purchases delivered to them after picking the items out in the store. It has also been testing in recent months a curbside pickup service called Drive Up in which employees bring orders out to customers’ cars at its stores around the Twin Cities.

As various retailers have looked to respond to Amazon’s growing dominance online and its various same-day and two-day delivery options, many have responded by partnering with third-party firms such as Instacart, Shipt and Uber to get items to customers within hours.

Richfield-based Best Buy launched same-day delivery in 13 markets with Deliv last year and recently expanded the offering to a total of 40 markets.

Earlier this week, Eden Prairie-based Supervalu expanded its same-day delivery offering through Instacart at more of its grocery chains and to include curbside pickup at a handful of Cub locations around the Twin Cities.

Walmart has focused more of its efforts on rolling out curbside delivery of groceries to more of its stores.

Meanwhile, Amazon has struggled to crack the online grocery delivery game. But many analysts expect Amazon will get more aggressive in this area in the wake of its purchase of Whole Foods.