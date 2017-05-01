Target Corp. chief executive Brian Cornell did not receive an incentive-based bonus last year because the retailer’s sales and profits slid and fell short of growth targets.

Other executives did get incentive pay, however, and Target decided to offer more stock options because a recent strategic change meant that financial and performance goals previously used to trigger bonuses won’t be reached in coming years.

Cornell took home about $9.1 million in pay in 2016. That includes a base salary of $1.3 million, $7.5 million in the value of vested shares, and $330,532 in other compensation, according to the Minneapolis-based retailer’s proxy statement it filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

In 2105, Cornell’s total compensation was nearly $9 million and included a $1.95 million bonus. He realized less from vested shares, $5.4 million, in that year than he did last year.

Other top Target executives received partial bonuses in 2016 because the board recently added in a team scorecard to reward them for performance beyond sales and profits related to the company’s strategic initiatives such as improving out-of-stocks and stabilizing its technology systems.

“Despite falling well short of the financial goals set at the beginning of the year, our management team drove meaningful progress against these key indicators,” Target said in its proxy statement.

The company said its out-of-stock rates were “historically low” and that it improved its digital systems to provide 100 percent availability during the holidays. Employee satisfaction was at a three-year high. And sales of products in the company’s “signature” categories — baby items, kids items, style goods and wellness products — grew 3 percentage points faster than the total company’s revenue.

Cornell was not eligible for the team scorecard grant. But other executives were granted a payout that amounted to 30 percent of their base salary.

In addition, the board said it recognized that executives would not likely receive incentive-based bonuses in the coming years since Target recently lowered it sales and margin targets and would raise spending in areas like store remodeling and technology.

Last month, it decided to grant top executives price-vested stock options to supplement their compensation in order “to maintain continuity of the executive team throughout this investment period, galvanize them around the key initiatives and reward success in this transformational effort.”

Target will hold its annual shareholders meeting on June 14 in Cincinnati.