WASHINGTON — Target CEO Brian Cornell will testify Tuesday to the House Ways and Means Committee in an attempt to fight off a new tax that would significantly increase the costs of imports for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

Cornell has met with 30 lawmakers since December, when Republican leaders in the House floated the idea for the border adjustment tax as a way of encouraging American businesses to bring foreign jobs home and create new ones in the United States.

If the tax were enacted, companies would need to pay taxes on the full purchase price of imported items and not just on profits from those sales. It is an integral part of a comprehensive tax reform plan laid out by the House.

The hearing at which Cornell and four others, including former Wal-Mart CEO William Simon, will testify is titled “Increasing U.S. Competitiveness and Preventing American Jobs from Moving Overseas.”

Among Republicans who support the adjustment is Rep. Erik Paulsen of Minnesota, a Ways and Means Committee member. He told the Star Tribune in February that he had been meeting with dozens of businesses on Capitol Hill and offered to put them in touch with Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), his roommate in Washington.

If the border adjustment becomes law, Target argues that it would either need to take a major hit to its bottom line or raise consumer prices. The company said prices could rise up to 20 percent on some items under the border adjustment.

”A large portion of our merchandise is sourced, directly or indirectly, from outside the United States, with China as our single largest source,” the company said in a recent securities filing. “[M]ajor changes in tax policy or trade relations, such as the disallowance of tax deductions for imported merchandise or the imposition of additional tariffs or duties on imported products, could adversely affect our business, results of operations, effective income tax rate, liquidity and net income.”

Target spokeswoman Dustee Jenkins said the nation’s sixth largest employer is looking looking forward to sharing its point of view with lawmakers.

While the company supports tax reform, she said, “We are incredibly concerned about the impact of this particular legislation.”

Target’s government affairs staffers have held more than 200 meetings on Capitol Hill with lawmakers on the issue since December, Jenkins said.

Cornell was also among a number of retail executives who met with President Trump in February to share their concerns about the proposed tax. Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly, who also opposes the border adjustment tax and also talked to lawmakers about it, also participated in that meeting.

Last week, Cornell told reporters that he’s been “very engaged” in Washington to make clear Target’s point of view that the tax would lead to higher prices on basic household essentials and on things like children’s clothing.

“We’ve made a strong case that this is not the right thing for America,” he said.

He added that Target is pro-tax reform and already pays on the of the highest tax rates in the country at around 35 percent.

When asked how worried he was about the tax becoming a reality, he said he felt the retail industry had been effective in making its case to lawmakers.

“I feel like we’re in a much better place today then we were on Jan. 2,” he said.