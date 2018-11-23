Target CEO Brian Cornell will have a more active role in the restaurant industry after being named non-executive chairman of Yum Brands, Inc.

Cornell has served since 2015 on the board of the company that operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Current chairman Robert Walter, who also served in a non-executive role, is retiring.

Yum CEO Greg Creed said Cornell’s perspective from running Target “has brought a unique perspective and wealth of knowledge, consumer insights and best practices to Yum Brand.”

Both Target and fast food stores are making their way through a sea change in their industries.

“As customer preferences and purchase behaviors evolve, Target and Yum Brands are already elevating and transforming our respective customer experiences with digital, retail and global consumer insights,” Cornell said in a statement.