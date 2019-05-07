Min­ne­ap­olis fire per­son­nel are re­spond­ing Tues­day af­ter­noon to a sus­pect­ed haz­ard­ous ma­teri­als in­ci­dent in a residential build­ing in the Dinky­town area of the city near the University of Minnesota, auth­ori­ties said.

The in­ci­dent lo­ca­tion is the 500 block of 14th Avenue SE., and in­volves an “un­con­firmed re­port of ri­cin,” a dan­ger­ously toxic sub­stan­ce found in castor beans.

Fire crews are ev­acu­at­ing the Marshall, a build­ing that caters to students, and seal­ing off the af­fect­ed area, the Fire Department said.

One per­son was tak­en to a hos­pi­tal be­fore fire crews ar­rived, fire of­fi­cials said.

The building includes several street-level retail outlets, including a Target Express and a sandwich shop.

Fire officials said they will have more to report soon. Re­turn to startribune.com for up­dates on this de­vel­op­ing sto­ry.