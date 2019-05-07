Minneapolis fire personnel are responding Tuesday afternoon to a suspected hazardous materials incident in a residential building in the Dinkytown area of the city near the University of Minnesota, authorities said.
The incident location is the 500 block of 14th Avenue SE., and involves an “unconfirmed report of ricin,” a dangerously toxic substance found in castor beans.
Fire crews are evacuating the Marshall, a building that caters to students, and sealing off the affected area, the Fire Department said.
One person was taken to a hospital before fire crews arrived, fire officials said.
The building includes several street-level retail outlets, including a Target Express and a sandwich shop.
Fire officials said they will have more to report soon. Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.