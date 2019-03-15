Two suspected car thieves smashed into another vehicle and a pedestrian in Dinkytown Thursday afternoon, injuring three people, including a University of Minnesota student and faculty member, university officials said.

Surveillance cameras caught two suspects riffling through unattended cars parked in a lot on the main campus around 3:30 p.m., the officials said. They fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

In their attempts to escape, authorities say the suspects caused two hit-and-run crashes at the intersections of 5th Street and 15th Avenue Southeast, and 5th Street and 12th Avenue Southeast.

Eventually, the driver struck a pedestrian and vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street and 10th Avenue, injuring both passengers. One victim was later identified as a student. The pedestrian is a university staff member.

The suspects then fled on foot. Witnesses helped police locate and arrest one suspect several blocks away.

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect, a woman with black hair. Surveillance images disseminated by police show her running away in a white polka dot shirt with dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call University of Minnesota police at 612-624-2677.