A Burnsville man wanted on suspicion of abducting his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint outside her Minnetonka workplace was arrested Thursday.

Jahon K. Douglas, 37, was apprehended without incident about 1 p.m. at 3854 Girard Av. N. in Minneapolis, according to Minnetonka authorities.

Douglas was charged last week with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree robbery in the Dec. 21 abduction of Nicole Smith, also 37, of Anoka. Witnesses saw a man suspected to be Douglas with Smith outside her workplace on Bren Road about 4 p.m., according to police.

Two days later, Smith persuaded Douglas to let her go, and she returned to her parents' home in Anoka in Douglas' car that afternoon, police said Thursday. She was physically unharmed.

The pair have had a history of domestic turmoil, police said. Smith told police that Douglas planned to kill her and then himself, the criminal complaint read.

Douglas' criminal history in Minnesota spans his adult life and includes two active cases in Anoka County.

