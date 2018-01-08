For the second time in three years, the U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to grant arguments in a lawsuit involving Medtronic’s bone-growth product Infuse.

The court on Monday denied a request from a Medtronic shareholder to hear arguments over whether to reinstate her case against officers and directors of the world’s largest medical device company.

The lawsuit from shareholder Charlotte Kokocinski, which was dismissed by a lower court in Minnesota, claimed Medtronic executives inflicted hundreds of millions of dollars of damage on shareholders by illegally promoting Infuse for unapproved surgeries.

Medtronic has long denied allegations that it inappropriately marketed the synthetic human protein component of Infuse for uses not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Company executives argued in court filings that Kokocinski’s allegations were thoroughly investigated by an independent committee appointed by Medtronic. The committee concluded it would not benefit the company to sue the company officers, and asked for the case to be dismissed, which it was.

Kokocinski argued that the committee didn’t investigate all the evidence, including a 2007 internal study of Infuse surgeries that documented adverse events, malfunctions and deaths among more than 1,100 of the roughly 3,600 patients whose records were reviewed. (Doctors judged that the deaths were not related to Infuse.)

The Supreme Court didn’t comment specifically on the litigation. Rather, it included the case among a lengthy list of cases in which petitions for arguments were denied on Monday.

In January 2016, the Supreme Court similarly passed on an appeal to reinstate a lawsuit filed by an Oklahoma spine-surgery patient named Patricia Caplinger.

Caplinger had accused Medtronic of encouraging doctors to use Infuse in ways not approved by the FDA, including in her surgery, even though the company had evidence documenting dangers associated with the particular unapproved surgical approach that her doctor used.

Medtronic argued, and lower courts agreed, that Medtronic was protected from liability in such cases under a legal doctrine known as “pre-emption.”

The Supreme Court declined to hear Caplinger’s request to reinstate her case for damages under state consumer-protection laws.

Caplinger was one of about 6,000 Infuse patients who sued Medtronic for injuries that they blame on the product.

As of June, the company said it had reached settlements to resolve substantially all of the lawsuits, even though the settlements do not yet appear to have been finalized.