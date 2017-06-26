The executive overseeing Supervalu’s five retail banners, including Cub Foods, is leaving the company.

Bruce Besanko, Supervalu’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will step down July 5 to pursue a job outside the company, Supervalu announced Monday.

Besanko left OfficeMax in 2013 to work at Eden Prairie-based Supervalu. He held the CFO job between 2013 and 2015 and again starting in 2016.

“Bruce made numerous contributions to this organization, including improvements to the company’s capital structure that have laid the groundwork for our transformation,” said Mark Gross in a statement, president and chief executive. “We wish Bruce well in his future endeavors.”

Rob Woseth, the company’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer, will take on the additional position of CFO temporarily. David Johnson, Supervalu’s vice president and controller, will assume the additional position of chief accounting officer until a permanent CFO is in place.

Supervalu has had other departures last year. Sam Duncan stepped down as CEO and was succeeded by Gross. Eric Hymas, president of Cub Foods, also departed.

Supervalu had sales of $12 billion in 2016, down from $17.8 billion in 2015. Besanko’s compensation last year was $2.6 million.

The company operates 217 retail grocery stores and serves more than 1,900 stores through its wholesale network. It has approximately 29,000 employees.