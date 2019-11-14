SuperShuttle is ending service at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, meaning travelers will have one less option for getting to and from the airport.

The company notified the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) this week that it will cease service on Saturday, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

SuperShuttle transports groups of passengers headed in the same direction in its blue vans, and bills itself as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way of getting to and from the Minneapolis airport.

Three years ago the MAC, which operates the airport, created a legal framework for ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate at MSP, despite pushback from the taxi industry. Hogan surmises that SuperShuttle saw a downturn in business.

“More people are using Uber and Lyft and there was not enough people taking the shared-ride service to make a go of it,” Hogan said. “It is a sign of the times.”

With SuperShuttle’s departure, “passengers will have one less option” to make local trips to and from the airport. Other shared-ride services that provide transportation from MSP Airport to other cities, including Duluth, Rochester, Eau Claire and points outside the metro area will continue service, Hogan said.

Calls to the local and national SuperShuttle offices seeking comment were not immediately returned.

SuperShuttle began its van service in Los Angeles in 1983. It currently offers service in 125 U.S. cities and 12 countries according to its website.