Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night with the two championship teams were gobbled up faster than Thanksgiving dinner.

The $32 ducats went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. online and were gone within an hour. An NFL spokeswoman said the sellout was the fastest in the history of the event.

The event takes place on Monday, Jan. 29, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, where fans will see the media herd jostling to ask questions of players and coaches.

The showcase, which the NFL Network and ESPN2 will broadcast live at 7 p.m., is the first opportunity to see the players from the two teams competing in the big game the evening of Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The players on occasion have provided colorful comments during the session, where fans get in on the energy of the event.

Minnesota Vikings legends, cheerleaders and team mascots will be there signing autographs and posing for photos.

Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee spokeswoman Andrea Mokros said fans who missed out on the media event tickets still have opportunities to participate in other events, including the Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The NFL-sponsored event features hours of interactive activities for kids to test their football skills as well as memorabilia displays and celebrity appearances. The Super Bowl Experience runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 3. Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 through Ticketmaster.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of excitement about hosting the Super Bowl here in Minnesota, and we’re glad people are already making plans to be part of the many events it brings,” Mokros said.

The host committee also sponsors Super Bowl Live nightly on Nicollet Mall with free concerts, food trucks and other activities.

No on was able to say Thursday how many tickets to the media event the NFL had sold or whether they had held back some seats for fans of the two teams that will play in the game.

