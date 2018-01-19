At last, local music fans can plan for the one set of Super Bowl concerts that won’t cost them a fortune — or anything.

The schedule for the entirely free Super Bowl Live outdoor music series on Nicollet Mall was released Friday afternoon, a week ahead of the kickoff show with “Frozen” singer Idina Menzel and “Funkytown” singer Cynthia Johnson.

Highlights on the 10-day lineup include: a Saturday night, Feb. 3, roster stacked with Minnesota rock heroes Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, the Jayhawks and Bob Mould; a funky pileup on Wednesday, Jan. 31, with Mint Condition, the New Power Generation, André Cymone and Dessa; and the previously announced Prince tribute set for Monday, Jan. 29, with the Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day.

One non-local, nationally recognized act was also added to the lineup: “Renegades”-singing rockers X Ambassadors, who will headline all the local rock legends on the Feb. 3 roster.

Other nights on the lineup are themed by genre, led by a Saturday, Jan. 27, bill with Rhymesayers stars Brother Ali, Prof and Dem Atlas. There’s also a reggae night — for which the outdoor setting should come in handy — featuring local mainstays Ipso Facto and the International Reggae All-stars on Tuesday, Jan. 30. And gospel favorites Sounds of Blackness, the Steeles and the Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir will perform Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28.

On Thursday, crews started setting up the stage for the concerts at 8th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the IDS Tower and the former Dayton’s/Macy’s department store building. Nearby warming tents and VIP party areas also started going up this week.

A construction crew assembled the stage Friday for the free Super Bowl Live concert series on Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis music giants Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were recruited by the Super Bowl Host Committee to serve as producers of the Nicollet Mall series.

Fri., Jan. 26: Bold North Kickoff

4:00 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan

5:00 p.m. Kickoff Celebration with Idina Menzel, Esera Tuaolo and VocalEssence

6:15 p.m. Cynthia Johnson performing “Funkytown”

6:45 p.m. Hitchville

7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash

8:30 p.m. Lost Highway

9:15 p.m. Chris Hawkey Band

Sat., Jan. 27

2:00 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan

4:00 p.m. Beats and Rhymes

5:00 p.m. Lexii Alijai

6:00 p.m. iLLism

7:00 p.m. Dem Atlas

8:00 p.m. Brother Ali

9:00 p.m. Prof

Sun., Jan. 28

2:00 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey

4:15 p.m. Bailey Bryan

5:00 p.m. Sara Renner

5:45 p.m. The Steeles

6:15 p.m. Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir

7:30 p.m. Sounds of Blackness with Big Jim Wright & Ann Nesby

Mon., Jan. 29: Salute to Prince

8:00 p.m. Sheila E.

8:30 p.m. Morris Day

9:15 p.m. The Revolution

Tue., Jan. 30

4:00 p.m. DJ Matty Matt

7:15 p.m. Socaholix

7:45 p.m. International Reggae All-stars

8:30 p.m. Ipso Facto

Wed., Jan. 31

4:00 p.m. DJ Brother Jules

6:00 p.m. Stokley Williams

6:45 p.m. Dessa

7:30 p.m. Mint Condition and Stokley Williams

8:30 p.m. New Power Generation with André Cymone

Thu., Feb. 1

4:00 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey

4:00 p.m. Les Stroud

4:45 p.m. Jakubi

5:45 p.m. fDeluxe (aka The Family)

6:45 p.m. New Power Soul

7:45 p.m. André Cymone

8:45 p.m. Rae Sremmurd

Fri., Feb. 2

2:00 p.m. DJ Howard Kessler

4:00 p.m. Zuluzuluu

4:45 p.m. Cobi

5:45 p.m. The Jets

6:45 p.m. King

9:00 p.m. Skylar Grey

Sat., Feb. 3: Sköl Day

11:30 a.m DJ Dudley D

4:45 p.m. Bob Mould

5:45 p.m. The Suburbs

6:45 p.m. The Jayhawks

7:45 p.m. Soul Asylum

9:00 p.m. X Ambassadors

Sun., Feb. 4: Game Day

1:00 p.m. 13 Crowns

@ChrisRstrib