Super Bowl Basics

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. It will be the third Super Bowl in Atlanta and the first at this stadium, which opened in 2017.

TV: This marks the 20th Super Bowl broadcast for CBS, which gives it the lead among all networks. It will begin its football-related coverage at 10:30 a.m. The official Super Bowl pregame show starts at 1 p.m. ESPN Deportes will handle the Spanish-language broadcast.

Broadcast crew: Jim Nantz will call his fifth Super Bowl. Tony Romo, who is in his second year with CBS, becomes the 23rd analyst to call the game. Gene Steratore will be the rules analyst after being the referee in last year's Super Bowl. Reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and special teams analyst Jay Feely will be on the sidelines.

National anthem: Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem.

Halftime show: Headlined by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.