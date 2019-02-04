Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots: The Super Bowl MVP had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was basically the only player doing anything on offense for most of the game.
Jason McCourty, CB, Patriots: Made a huge play in the third quarter when he broke up what was going to be a sure TD pass to Robert Woods; the Rams settled for a tying field goal instead.
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: The rookie finally got going late in the third quarter and finished with 94 yards on 18 carries along with the game’s lone touchdown.
5 plays, 69 yards _ and the Patriots get their winning TD
For five plays, and for 2 minutes, 49 seconds, Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady and the Patriots offense looked like the one that cruised up and down the field for most of the season.
Nation
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl
That super shootout everyone expected turned into a defensive standoff. The New England Patriots showed they can win that type of championship game, too.
Sports
Retirement party: Vonn and Svindal to say goodbye at worlds
The 34-year-old Vonn announced Friday that because of her battered knees, she will retire after competing in the super-G and downhill in Are.
MN United
More franchises not the only answer for growth-minded MLS
At 24 teams and seeking more, the league is becoming unwieldy.
