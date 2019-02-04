Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots: The Super Bowl MVP had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was basically the only player doing anything on offense for most of the game.

Jason McCourty, CB, Patriots: Made a huge play in the third quarter when he broke up what was going to be a sure TD pass to Robert Woods; the Rams settled for a tying field goal instead.

Sony Michel, RB, Patriots: The rookie finally got going late in the third quarter and finished with 94 yards on 18 carries along with the game’s lone touchdown.