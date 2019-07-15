IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Santana, Cleveland
The All-Star first baseman delivered his third go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later this season. He also walked twice.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Consecutive games with a hit for the Twins’ Miguel Sano, a career high.
5-4 The Twins’ record against the Indians this season, with 10 more games to play.
ON DECK
The Twins are off Monday before they open a nine-game homestand, which begins Tuesday with the first of two interleague games vs. the Mets.
