IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Santana, Cleveland

The All-Star first baseman delivered his third go-ahead home run in the seventh inning or later this season. He also walked twice.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Consecutive games with a hit for the Twins’ Miguel Sano, a career high.

5-4 The Twins’ record against the Indians this season, with 10 more games to play.

ON DECK

The Twins are off Monday before they open a nine-game homestand, which begins Tuesday with the first of two interleague games vs. the Mets.

La VELLE E. NEAL III