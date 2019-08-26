1 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

3 • Sassy Seneca (Butler) 5.60 3.40 2.60

2 • Maintainance Matt (Eikleberry) 11.80 7.20

7 • Tres Chiflados (Gonzalez) 6.00

Time: :52.36. Exacta: 3-2, $20.50. Trifecta: 3-2-7, $166.20. Superfecta: 3-2-7-8, $95.61.

2 7½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1 • Rental Pool (Mojica) 5.00 2.60 2.40

2 • She's Fire and Ice (Canchari) 2.40 2.80

7 • Baktohertricks (Arrieta) 2.40 3.00

Time: 1:32.34. Exacta: 1-2, $3.90. Trifecta: 1-2-7, $6.05; 1-7-2, $6.20. Superfecta: 1-2-7-4, $4.59; 1-7-2-4, $4.68. Daily Double: 3-1, $6.50.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

8 • Phantom Threeonine (Hernandez) 34.60 8.60 4.80

2 • Sioux Valley (Canchari) 2.60 2.20

4 • Mocha Rizma (Butler) 7.20

Time: 1:05.68. Exacta: 8-2, $45.40. Trifecta: 8-2-4, $569.00. Superfecta: 8-2-4-3, $274.89. Pick 3: 3-1-8, $73.00. Daily Double: 1-8, $29.00

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

4 • Trudy (Goncalves) 30.20 10.20 6.00

7 • Trish the Dish (Arrieta) 2.80 2.20

5 • Heavenly Sis (Roman) 3.20

Time: 1:30.54. Exacta: 4-7, $52.20. Trifecta: 4-7-5, $94.10. Superfecta: 4-7-5-8, $95.82. Pick 3: 1-8-4, $173.65. Pick 4: 3-1-8-4, $1,268.35. Daily Double: 8-4, $154.80.

5 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

1 • Hotasapistol (Goncalves) 16.00 6.20 3.80

9 • Ms Kela Time (Evans) 5.20 3.40

8 • Gotham City Queen (Gonzalez) 5.40

Time: 1:00.22. Exacta: 1-9, $37.70. Trifecta: 1-9-8, $119.20. Superfecta: 1-9-8-7, $51.92. Pick 3: 8-4-1, $396.95. Daily Double: 4-1, $83.60. Scratched: Annie's Shenanigan, Stylin N Profilin.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

6 • Indian Bella (Mojica) 10.80 6.20 4.60

2 • Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry) 6.40 3.80

5 • Ocean Deam (Martin Jr.) 7.00

Time: 1:36.37. Exacta: 6-2, $30.50. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $110.05. Superfecta: 6-2-5-1, $98.21. Pick 3: 4-1-6, $223.90. Daily Double: 1-6, $49.10. Scratched: Gattaia.

7 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Seynatawnee (Eikleberry) 12.80 4.60 3.20

5 • Borealis Beauty (Canchari) 3.40 2.80

3 • Ta Kela Warning (Butler) 3.00

Time: 1:11.81. Exacta: 2-5, $14.70. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $25.30. Superfecta: 2-5-3-1, $7.22. Pick 3: 1-6-2, $162.65. Daily Double: 6-2, $28.90.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Saved by Zero (Hamilton) 7.20 5.00 3.20

6 • Hotfoot (Goncalves) 12.60 5.40

7 • Impetu (Arrieta) 3.20

Time: :56.10. Exacta: 3-6, $42.10. Trifecta: 3-6-7, $86.35. Superfecta: 3-6-7-1, $61.42. Pick 3: 6-2-3, $85.25. Pick 4: 1-6-2-3, $472.55. Pick 5: 4-1-6-2-3, $32,034.05. Daily Double: 2-3, $18.40.

Attendance: 4,180. Total handle: $395,210. Live handle: $110,317.

Johnny Love's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 159-519 (.306). Best bet: 19-54 (.352).