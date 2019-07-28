1 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
8 • A Valiant Diamond (Goodwin) 3.80 3.60 2.40
6 • Relentless Lady (E. Esqueda) 14.00 7.00
5 • Rose Colored Wagon (Torres) 6.60
Time: 0:17.87. Exacta: 8-6, $18.60. Trifecta: 8-6-5, $124.85. Superfecta: 8-6-5-7, $176.88.
2 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
8 • Left Town (Romero) 3.20 2.40 2.10
2 • A Tres of Sign (C. Esqueda) 3.80 2.80
1 • Nanyehi (Goodwin) 2.40
Time: 0:17.74. Scratched: Ferarri Gto. Exacta: 8-2, $6.20. Trifecta: 8-2-1, $6.25. Superfecta: 8-2-1-7, $10.65. Daily Double: 8-8, $3.40.
3 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
8 • Royal Cash Flash (Torres) 5.80 3.60 2.40
7 • Tipsy Girl B (C. Esqueda) 2.80 2.20
5 • Special Candy Kisses (Romero) 2.40
Time: 0:17.74. Exacta: 8-7, $7.60. Trifecta: 8-7-5, $8.35. Superfecta: 8-7-5-1, $4.30. Pick 3: 8-3/8-8, $8.15. Daily Double: 8-8, $5.70.
4 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $6,000.
1 • Relentless Candy (Torres) 13.20 4.40 3.20
2 • Sizzling Fajita (Romero) 3.00 2.40
8 • Apollitical Prize (Jasso) 3.60
Time: 0:17.97. Exacta: 1-2, $15.20. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $25.65. Superfecta: 1-2-8-7, $63.41. Pick 3: 3/8-8-1, $15.15. Pick 4: 8-3/8-8-1, $35.10. Daily Double: 8-1, $22.80.
5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
6 • Shes So Savvy (Eikleberry) 13.60 4.20 3.00
11 • Trish the Dish (Arrieta) 3.60 2.60
8 • Mizzanna (Gonzalez) 2.80
Time: 1:38.89. Scratched: Heavenly Sis. Exacta: 6-11, $25.40. Trifecta: 6-11-8, $35.55. Superfecta: 6-11-8-3, $19.59. Pick 3: 8-1-6, $64.05. Daily Double: 1-6, $54.90.
6 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.
10 • Courting Moonlight (Butler) 4.80 3.80 2.20
8 • Sir Zebo (Meche) 14.60 4.60
5 • Brandy Chaser (Loveberry) 2.20
Time: 1:42.96. Scratched: Camelot’s Arrow, Phantom Threeonine. Exacta: 10-8, $28.50. Trifecta: 10-8-5, $24.05. Superfecta: 10-8-5-7, $78.47. Pick 3: 1-6-4/10/12, $40.05. Daily Double: 6-10, $18.60.
7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.
11 • Candy for Three (Arrieta) 3.40 2.20 2.10
4 • Aquamarine (Meche) 8.60 5.40
2 • Purely Given (Mojica) 3.00
Time: 1:11.40. Scratched: Mud Light, Fabulous Lady. Exacta: 11-4, $16.20. Trifecta: 11-4-2, $33.65. Superfecta: 11-4-2-5, $27.88. Pick 3: 6-4/10/12-1/11/12, $25.30. Daily Double: 10-11, $6.50.
8 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.
6 • Nautical Gem (Eikleberry) 8.40 5.40 3.40
9 • Causin Mischief (Lindsay) 5.20 4.80
1 • Baby Leche (Martin Jr.) 8.00
Time: 0:59.68. Exacta: 6-9, $28.30. Trifecta: 6-9-1, $66.25. Superfecta: 6-9-1-5, $94.18. Pick 3: 4/10/12-1/11/12-6, $16.45. Pick 4: 6-4/10/12-1/11/12-6, $104.85. Daily Double: 11-6, $11.90.
9 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $28,000. Purse: $32,000.
3 • Team Hollywood (Mojica) 18.00 8.20 4.60
1 • Beach Getaway (Loveberry) 3.60 3.00
7 • Glamorized (Gonzalez) 3.20
Time: 1:39.81. Scratched: Bee Bit, Good Marks. Exacta: 3-1, $32.30. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $57.90. Superfecta: 3-1-7-4, $39.92. Pick 3: 1/11/12-6-3, $55.95. Daily Double: 6-3, $38.00.
10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
7 • Sleepy Eyes Todd (Martin Jr.) 4.60 3.60 2.40
4 • Swayze (Lindsay) 15.20 6.80
6 • Sexy Dexy (Hernandez) 4.80
Time: 1:38.47. Exacta: 7-4, $35.50. Trifecta: 7-4-6, $57.15. Superfecta: 7-4-6-3, $134.13. Pick 3: 6-3-7, $54.35. Daily Double: 3-7, $25.70.
11 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
7 • Blue Eclipse (Hernandez) 4.60 2.80 2.20
5 • Sioux Valley (Mojica) 3.60 3.00
4 • Row the Boat (Loveberry) 4.80
Time: 1:12.27. Exacta: 7-5, $6.80. Trifecta: 7-5-4, $17.55. Superfecta: 7-5-4-8, $4.08. Pick 3: 3-7-7, $30.25. Pick 4: 6-3-7-7, $132.05. Pick 5: 1/11/12-6-3-7-7, $405.30. Daily Double: 7-7, $9.00.
Attendance: 3,506. Total handle: $474,507. Live handle: $113,664.
Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 3-11 (.273). Totals: 114-382 (.298). Best bet: 12-39 (.308).