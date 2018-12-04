Sun Country Airlines is looking to move its headquarters from Eagan to its Twin Cities hangar and is working with airport officials to make it happen.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which governs Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, set a special planning meeting for Dec. 17 to discuss the idea with airline representatives. Sun Country leases the hangar space, located off Cargo Road on the airfield’s western edge, from the airport.

Sun Country and MSP officials reached a tentative agreement late last week that would allow the airline to consolidate all of its office workers at the hangar, known as Building C. MAC hopes to have a finalized agreement by the end of the month, airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said.

The project would require reconfiguring the hangar building, turning some cavernous space currently used to shelter airplanes into space suitable for office work.

Details are scant, but the MAC expects some documents, including a rough outline of concept plans, to be available ahead of the special planning meeting.

“This is a Sun Country project,” Hogan said, though “there might be some degree of financing they need from us.”

Sun Country hasn’t settled on a decision or a timeline for the potential project or move.

“It is not a done deal. We are planning to consolidate our (two) Twin Cities locations into a single location,” said Kirsten Wenker, a Sun Country spokeswoman. “That is the direction we are moving towards.”

Wenker said any renovations would happen within the hangar’s existing footprint rather than expand the square footage.

Sun Country’s new leadership team has been looking for a different headquarters building for months. The airline leases its current home office — located just across the Minnesota River from the airport near the intersection of Interstate 494 and Pilot Knob Rd. — from the Davis family. Brothers Marty and Mitch Davis owned Sun Country for six years before selling the airline to funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management earlier this year.