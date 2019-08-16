When the Minnesota United soccer team plays for the championship in Atlanta later this month, at least one planeload of Minnesotans will be there to cheer them on.

Sun Country Airlines has partnered with the team on a charter flight to the U.S. Open Cup final game, which will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 27. Purchase of an airline ticket on this special flight includes round-trip coach bus transportation to and from the stadium in Atlanta, but not tickets to the match. Those can be purchased at tinyurl.com/y5ywcg7g.

The flight will depart out of MSP on that Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The return flight leaves Atlanta after the game at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and arrive at MSP at 1:55 a.m. No checked bags will be permitted. The $325 round-trip flight is available at www.suncountry.com/mnufc.