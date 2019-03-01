Fly local, drink local.

That’s the take-home message in Sun Country Airlines’ new onboard drink options: Fulton Lonely Blonde and Prairie Organic gin and vodka.

The easy-drinking beer from Minneapolis-based Fulton and the cocktail-ready booze from Princeton-based Prairie Organic Spirits will appear on the Eagan-based airline’s in-flight alcohol offerings beginning today.

“We are proud to add these great brands to our menu and to offer guests a taste of Minnesota when they fly with us,” Brian Davis, chief marketing officer of Sun Country, said in a statement.

These local brands join Surly Furious IPA, a darling of the Minnesota beer scene, on the airline’s drink menu. National brand Michelob Golden Light will remain on Sun Country flights to serve the light-beer drinkers onboard.

“We’re over the moon (or at least above the clouds) about becoming part of Sun Country’s in-flight beer selection,” said Tucker Gerrick, Fulton’s marketing director, in the statement. “This is an incredibly proud moment for us at Fulton

Prairie is the top-selling USDA-certified organic spirits brand. Its vodka replaces Ketel One and its gin replaces Tanqueray on all Sun Country flights.

“With Prairie Organic gin and vodka, fliers can enjoy their favorite cocktail that also helps support Minnesota family farms, sustainability, and organic farming practices,” said Mike Duggan, chief executive of Prairie Organic Spirits, in a statement.

The surge in microbreweries and distilleries across the U.S., as well as regionally-known small food brands, has prompted many airlines to bring a taste of their hometown aboard flights through their snack and beverage service.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines serves Breckenridge vodka, bourbon and gin, as well as wine from Infinite Monkey Theorem and beer from New Belgium, Oskar Blues and, of course, Coors, which are all based in Colorado. Delta Air Lines serves an extra pale ale from Sweetwater brewery in its hometown of Atlanta, Chicago-based United Airlines serves a wheat beer from its home team brewery Goose Island and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines serves Deep Eddy spirits made in Austin.